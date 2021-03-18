Traffic diverted as £4.5m M181 works continue

The new roundabout will be completed by May

Work is expected to be completed on a new roundabout by May and traffic can now be diverted around it as part of North Lincolnshire’s £4.5 million motorway infrastructure scheme on the M181.

Traffic was diverted around the new roundabout in the early hours of February 22 and March 1 after resurfacing works being completed during weekend closures.

The new junction will connect to a new east to west link road between the M181 and Scotter Road.

It is the first development of the motorway network in North Lincolnshire since the M181 was opened in 1978.

The next phase of construction will see work undertaken to the existing central reserve with the forming of traffic islands, landscaping, surfacing, and erection of signage and lighting.

The work, which is being carried out by Esh Construction, is expected to be completed on the roundabout by May. Further works to replace signage on the M181 and at Frodingham roundabout will be finished by June.

Work will then start in June to create a new junction on the M181 that unlocks 60 acres of land for commercial development.

It will also enable the building of new homes and reduce congestion at Berkeley Circle by providing an additional route into Scunthorpe.

The new junction will also act as a bypass for Burringham village.

The £4.5 million scheme has been funded by government cash through the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership (GLLEP).

This is a big boost for the region which will also receive government money to transform the heart of the town centre. The former market site will be completely redeveloped, and an urban park at Church Square will be constructed.

Councillor Rob Waltham, Leader of North Lincolnshire Council, said: “It’s fantastic to see work driving forward on the new junction.

“The ambitious motorway infrastructure scheme will not only ease congestion in surrounding areas, particularly at Berkeley Circle, it will also provide the green light for the development of new housing and new business space.

“The government continues to inject millions of pounds of cash into the area, backing our bold vision for the future of North Lincolnshire.

“This investment is a huge boost to the economy, creating and improving access to even more sustainable, well-paid jobs.”

Pat Doody, Chair of the GLLEP, said: “The LEP’s £4.5m investment in this highly strategic junction will enable a significant amount of housing and employment growth for Scunthorpe, creating a new sustainably focused extension to the town and the opportunity for commercial investment in some of our key sectors, particularly advanced manufacturing.”