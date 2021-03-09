New Boston McDonald’s drive-thru approved

Building work will start on the land to the south of Swineshead Road and East of Wortley’s Lane, Wyberton, opposite the Westbridge Road roundabout.

The restaurant is expected to employ over 65 full-time and part-time staff from the local area. It will be able to seat 136 people and 48 vehicles in the car park.

Further seating will be provided within a patio area close to the entrance which will also contain a play area for children. The build will feature a fast forward lane, which will allow customers to pull forward to a third booth if there is a delay in their order to wait and make way for other customers. Over 19 vehicles will be able to queue comfortably without disturbing the car park.

The new McDonald’s is expected to take 14 weeks to build.

The restaurant will be the town’s second McDonald’s, with the next nearest in Sutterton.

The existing one off Queen Street is often complained about by residents due to traffic, which in busy times queues back around the car park and onto the main road.