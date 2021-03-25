Officer Cadets graduate at RAF College Cranwell
Flying Officer Lord graduated too!
Seventy two Officer Cadets from the Royal Air Force Officer Training Academy graduated from RAF College Cranwell on Thursday.
Deputy Commander Operations for the RAF, Air Marshal Gerry Mayhew, was the Reviewing Officer at the graduation of the Queen’s Squadron on March 25.
RAF College Cranwell was the world’s first Air Academy and today continues to select and train the next generation of officers and aircrew.
Air Marshal Mayhew said: “It is an honour to be the Reviewing Officer for the graduation of the Second Modularised Initial Officer Training Course and Twenty-Second Commissioned Warrant Officer Course at RAF College Cranwell.
“We have all faced challenges during this pandemic, and our training system has had to adapt to maintain essential outputs.
“I am delighted that the students and staff have continued to rise to the task and I should like to congratulate them all.”
Flying Officer Cameron Lord also graduated at RAF College Cranwell on Thursday.
The 31-year-old from Lincolnshire attended North Kesteven School before studying for a foundation degree in Applied Aviation Studies at Derby University.
He began his career as an Airman in 2008 as a Weapons Systems Operator on the Chinook force. He has commissioned as a Personal Support Officer and will now begin the next stage of his training. His new role will see him supporting personnel and their families.
Flying Officer Lord said: “I am hugely proud to have worked with such a talented, brave and selfless group of people on the Chinook force, but excited and privileged to Commission and to try something new as a Personnel Support Officer.
“To be part of the Next Generation Royal Air Force and to help lead change is incredibly important to me.”