Works for improved disabled access at Whisby Nature Park
More toilets and automatic doors
Works to improve access for disabled people will take place at Whisby Nature Park after £25,000 of funding.
Access to the Natural World Centre will be improved by works that will begin on Monday, March 29.
Disabled toilet space will be doubled, and automatic doors will be fitted at the entrance of the visitor centre.
The works are expected to take four weeks to complete, and there will be limited toilet facilities at the centre as a result.
External toilet facilities will be provided from 9.30am to 3pm each day, as the park remains open throughout the improvements.
It comes after North Kesteven District Council secured £25,000 of funding, dedicated to improving disability access, from Tarmac Landfill Communities Fund.
It is believed that these works will be a boost to the centre, which can also operate as a conference, party and wedding venue.
Andrew McDonough, economy and place director at NKDC, said: “We’ve been eager to make improvements to our disabled toilet facilities and access to the building for a while, so the funding we’ve been promised is important.
“Visitors have told us that better toilet facilities would make it easier for them to visit, especially those with larger wheelchairs or buggies.
“The funding also enables us to install automatic doors making the site much more user-friendly for families and people with disabilities.
“We’re grateful to Tarmac Landfill Communities Fund, whose grant has enabled us to bring forward this project.”