Over 700 properties without power in Bourne
Engineers are working to fix the problem
Over 700 properties are currently without power in Bourne and the surrounding areas.
The power cut incident was reported to Western Power Distribution at 8.39am on Thursday, March 11.
It is an HV (High Voltage) incident, which tend to be larger as it affects the wider area. Some 788 properties are without power by the time of publication.
It is estimated that the problem will be resolved by 10.30am.
See a list of postcodes affected by the incident here.
Western Power Distribution said: “Our engineers are working to get the power returned as quickly as possible. We are sorry for any inconvenience this is causing you.”