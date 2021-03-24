Plans to replace former sheltered housing with new homes in Hykeham

A former sheltered housing scheme in North Hykeham could be turned into 18 new homes after a planning application was submitted by North Kesteven District Council.

Almost £4 million could be invested in the regeneration of the scheme at the North Kesteven District Council-owned development near Lincoln.

If approved, work would start in early 2022 after a tender process and be expected to complete in early 2023.

Grinter Close has 12 one-bedroom flats arranged in blocks of four which was built in 1965.

Under the plans, these flats and an adjoining detached bungalow on Chapel Lane would be demolished and replaced with 18 new homes.

This would include two-bedroom flats, two-bedroom bungalows, two and three-bedroom homes and a four-bedroom house.

Grinter House, in Grinter Close, was also built in 1965 and was last refurbished in the 1990s.

It is a building made up of 14 one-bedroom flats for the elderly but also has suffered from low occupancy.

The proposals would see Grinter House remodelled to create sixteen affordable flats for general use, each with their own entrance and increased floor space, along with some additional office space for occasional use by council officers.

Each bungalow and house would be provided with two off-street parking spaces, and each flat provided with one space. Access to the site would be along a newly configured access road.

The scope and extent of the redevelopment requires the 21 mostly one-person households in the buildings to relocate. So far 16 moves have taken place over six months with details agreed with each individual household.

Phil Roberts, Deputy Chief Executive of North Kesteven District Council, said: “After careful consideration and work we’ve now submitted our proposals to regenerate Grinter House and create new, high-quality housing in place of the flats at Grinter Close and the existing bungalow on Chapel Lane.

“If approved it would increase the number of Council properties available there from 27 to 34, and more importantly, they would better meet demand for homes which suit a range of different requirements.

“I’d like to sincerely thank these households for their open-mindedness, from when we first discussed our draft proposal in November 2019 and throughout the process since then.”