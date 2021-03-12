Lincoln
March 12, 2021 10.16 am

Police close section of Tritton Road after crash in Lincoln

Drivers told to avoid the area
Emergency services at the scene of the crash on Tritton Road in Lincoln.

Lincolnshire Police closed a section of Tritton Road in Lincoln after a crash.

It happened at around 10am on Friday, March 12, near the Morrisons supermarket junction.

Drivers in the city are advised to use alternative routes.

— This is a developing story. We will update when we know more

