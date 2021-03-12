Police close section of Tritton Road after crash in Lincoln
Drivers told to avoid the area
Lincolnshire Police closed a section of Tritton Road in Lincoln after a crash.
It happened at around 10am on Friday, March 12, near the Morrisons supermarket junction.
Drivers in the city are advised to use alternative routes.
— This is a developing story. We will update when we know more
— FCR Lincs (@FCR_Lincs) March 12, 2021