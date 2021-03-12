Police close section of Tritton Road after crash in Lincoln

More than 294,000 Lincolnshire residents have now received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The latest NHS England figures show that more than 294,795 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lincolnshire so far — and 10,055 were second doses.

The weekly data released on Thursday means 304,850 jabs have taken place between December 8 and March 7 — up by 33,246 on the previous week (271,604).

The weekly number, however, is down on the previous week’s 34,228 jabs.

The figures show 205,229 of those to receive their first vaccination were over the age of 65 with a further another 6,170 given their second.

Some 89,566 people aged under 65 have received their first dose, with a further 3,885 receiving a second jab. This includes those aged over 16 who are clinically vulnerable and at more risk of serious symptoms of coronavirus.

The latest figures also indicate more that 89.2% of the population between 65-69 have had their first dose, rising to 95.5% for those aged 70-74 and 98.5% of those over 80. The data shows that 100% of population estimates between 75-79 have received their first dose.

In North Lincolnshire, a total of 67,116 vaccine doses have been distributed (89.7% of the 60+ population) and 59,823 have received a jab in North East Lincolnshire (87.8% of the 60+ population).

In their latest epidemiology report, bosses in North East Lincolnshire say 95% of people over the age of 70 and 93% of older care home residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine and substantial progress is being made with the clinically extremely vulnerable and the over 60s.

Nationally, 19,759,201 people were given doses of the vaccine up to March 7 – though the government’s official coronavirus dashboard, which is updated daily, puts the number much higher at 24,064,182.

People will be called on by their GPs to book a vaccine appointment when it’s available in their area.

The full list of sites operating as vaccination hubs in Lincolnshire so far:

Hospital Hubs

United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust

Lincoln County Hospital

Boston Pilgrim Hospital

Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust

Diana Princess of Wales Hospital, Grimsby

Scunthorpe General Hospital

Local community hubs

Lincolnshire

Louth Community Hospital

John Coupland Hospital, Gainsborough

Meres Leisure Centre, Grantham

Waddington Branch Surgery, South Lincoln

St Marys Medical Practice, Stamford

Franklin Hall, Spilsby

Sidings Medical Practice, Boston

Rustons Sports and Social Club, Lincoln

Portland Medical Practice, Lincoln

The Storehouse, Skegness

Lincolnshire Showground, Lincoln

Springfields, Spalding

Marisco Medical Practice, Mablethorpe

Princess Royal Sports Arena, Boston

North East Lincolnshire

Beacon Medical Practice, Cleethorpes

Open Door, Grimsby

Pilgrim Primary Care Centre, Immingham

Scartho Medical Centre, Grimsby

North Lincolnshire