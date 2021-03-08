Police issue 10 COVID fines after group meet in abandoned building
The building was previously victim to an arson attack
Lincolnshire Police issued 10 coronavirus fines after a group gathered in an abandoned building near Louth.
Police attended the building in Manby, known locally as Beech Grove Hall, at around 9.30pm on Saturday, March 6.
The 10 people, a mixture of men and women aged between 17 and 23, were all issued with COVID fixed penalty notices for breaching regulations.
They were each fined for non-essential travel and gathering in a social group at the building, which was formerly an officers’ mess and quarters.
Inspector Sarah Constantine said: “This is a blatant disregard for the current COVID legislation.
“This group not only put themselves at risk of injury but also emergency services staff at risk of injury by entering this site. Breaches like this can also have an impact on the NHS.”
The three-storey derelict building was previously victim to an arson attack, after which two people were arrested.