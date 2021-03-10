Police stinger halts driver found with drugs and fake gun
He was chased by police along the A16 at Surfleet
A 22-year-old man has been charged with a string of offences after a stinger device was used to stop his vehicle during a police chase on the A16 at Surfleet in Spalding.
An officer pursued a silver Mercedes Benz after the driver, who was uninjured in the incident, appeared to act suspiciously upon seeing the police car on blue lights at around 12pm on Tuesday, March 9.
The driver of the vehicle, Tracy Hercules, appeared to be trying to evade the police car by speeding off. The pursuit continued to the Hop Pole area and Lincolnshire Police’s ARVs also attended before the stinger device was used.
Hercules, of no fixed address, was arrested after the officer carried out a search and found an imitation firearm and cannabis in the car.
He has since been charged with dangerous driving, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, possession of cannabis and possession of an imitation firearm.
Hercules appeared at Boston Magistrates Court on March 9. He has since been released on bail until his next court hearing on a date yet to be fixed.