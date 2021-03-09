Skegness hotel that breached COVID rules put up for sale
The hotel lost its alcohol licence earlier this year
A Skegness hotel which had its alcohol licence revoked for breaching coronavirus lockdown rules is now up for sale as a freehold with a guide price of £975,000.
The four-storey Grosvenor House Hotel on North Parade in Skegness was found to be open and trading during lockdown in November last year. Police attended and seized CCTV footage, which showed up to 15 customers inside drinking alcohol on November 13 and 14.
Initially hotel owner Russell Sparkes tried telling officers that the people seen drinking were in his social bubble. His excuse soon changed and he owned up to the breach when CCTV was checked.
A licence review hearing was called and East Lindsey District Council’s licensing sub-committee subsequently revoked The Grosvenor’s alcohol licence. Evidence found a clear breach in regulations.
The 29 en-suite bedroom Tudor revival style hotel, which dates back to 1928, is now being marketed by licensed property specialists Sidney Phillips.
The firm was instructed to offer the freehold and leasehold at the respective guide prices of £975,000 and £35,000 per year.
In addition to the main bar and dining/rear function room, the hotel also has two trade patios, a grand ballroom, another function room, three commercial kitchens, large basement cellar, three staff rooms and two two-bedroom private flats.