Spalding hospital to open urgent treatment centre next month
Another urgent care centre in Lincolnshire
A new urgent treatment centre will open in Spalding next month, as the existing minor injury unit is upgraded.
The urgent treatment centre will be open for use from Thursday, April 1 at the Johnson Community Hospital in Spalding.
The unit will be upgraded to offer urgent care services to the local community in Spalding, and it will be open seven days a week from 8am to 6pm.
Bookable appointments can be made by using the NHS 111 service, to minimise waiting times and help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Urgent treatment centres can treat a range of conditions that aren’t critical or life-threatening, including broken bones, rashes and sprains.
The opening of this new centre comes quickly after the announcement that two UTCs in Louth and Skegness would return to overnight care from April 1.
It has been provided by Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust, who also run urgent centres in Lincoln, Skegness, Boston, Louth, Peterborough and Grantham.
Tracy Pilcher, deputy chief executive and director of nursing, allied health professionals and operations at LCHS, said: “The new, upgraded service which will be on offer at our new Spalding urgent treatment centre underlines our commitment to offer quality care, closer to home for people in Lincolnshire.
“The really exciting new benefit for our patients will be the introduction of a bookable appointments service. Available by using the NHS111 service, this gives our patients the opportunity to get the care they need at a time that suits them.
“In addition, the new Spalding Urgent Treatment Centre will be able to provide urgent medical attention for a range of conditions including strains and sprains, broken limbs, cuts and grazes to coughs and colds, stomach pains and minor eye problems.”