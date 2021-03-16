Step inside Lincoln’s new arcade and gaming warehouse
Game on in May
The Arcade Warehouse Lincoln is getting ready to open in May with over 100 retro and modern gaming machines, Esports PCs and consoles, pool table, air hockey, VR and a cafe and bar.
Business IT professionals Caton Airey, 36, and Dan Rees, 34, started their own company PCSCUK Ltd in Scunthorpe in 2012 before opening a gaming shop in the town 24 months ago. They then launched The Arcade Warehouse Scunthorpe in June last year, which will reopen on May 17.
The friends from Scunthorpe, who have known each other for 12 years, are now getting ready to open their latest venture in the unit formerly occupied by Palmers of Lincoln on Dixon Street on May 21, and The Lincolnite went to check it out.
There will be an entry fee of £8.95 for two hours for the entertainment venue, which is suitable for all ages.
Once this is paid you can play any of the games or activities inside at no extra cost – booking is now open and it is advised to book online in advance. Children under five can enter for free and there is currently a capacity for 70 people.
There are arcade and gaming machines for all ages, including driving, shooting, retro, virtual reality, pinball and basketball games, as well as Guitar Hero, a DJ game, a PC gaming area and more.
The cafe and bar will serve alcoholic and soft drinks, such as milkshakes and ice blasts, and food including burgers, chips, hot dogs, pizza and Focaccia sandwiches.
Over £200,000 has been invested into the Lincoln site being leased by the two friends. It will create around 10 new jobs with the potential for more in the future.
It will open 12pm-8pm Monday to Thursday, 12pm-10pm on Fridays and 10am-10pm Saturdays and Sundays.
Caton told The Lincolnite: “I am excited, nervous and optimistic. We are really keen to get going. We’ve had the site since November and seeing it transform now we want to see people here enjoying themselves.”
Dan added: “We’ve felt like it’s been dragging because of COVID, but we’re eager to open in Lincoln and looking to expand with other sites. We are looking forward to seeing our first customers enjoying the experience in May.”
When asked what their favourite games are inside The Arcade Warehouse Lincoln, Caton said Panic Park, which is a Japanese import arcade game.
Dan’s top game is Dark Escape 4D, a horror experience including fans blowing onto the back of your neck, vibrating seats and heart monitors to gauge the user’s reactions.
The business partners aim to have five Arcade Warehouses open across the country in the future.