Boston
March 16, 2021 5.19 pm

Trio released in Boston attempted murder

A woman was found stabbed in the Lincolnshire town
| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Three people who were arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was stabbed in Boston have now been released on bail.

Police were called to a house on Tattershall Road in the town just after 9pm on Saturday, March 13.

They found a 28-year-old woman seriously injured, who is thought to have sustained a stab wound. She was taken to hospital in a serious condition, but no update on her recovery has been given.

Lincolnshire Police said on Tuesday, March 16 that the three arrested people – two men and one woman, all aged between 28 and 59 – have all been released on bail and investigations are ongoing.

Police previously said that it is not believed that this was a random attack because the victim and the arrested people are all known to each other.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting reference 420 of 13/03/2021.

Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.

Spotted an error? Please notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.