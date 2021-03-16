Trio released in Boston attempted murder
A woman was found stabbed in the Lincolnshire town
Three people who were arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was stabbed in Boston have now been released on bail.
Police were called to a house on Tattershall Road in the town just after 9pm on Saturday, March 13.
They found a 28-year-old woman seriously injured, who is thought to have sustained a stab wound. She was taken to hospital in a serious condition, but no update on her recovery has been given.
Lincolnshire Police said on Tuesday, March 16 that the three arrested people – two men and one woman, all aged between 28 and 59 – have all been released on bail and investigations are ongoing.
Police previously said that it is not believed that this was a random attack because the victim and the arrested people are all known to each other.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting reference 420 of 13/03/2021.
Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.