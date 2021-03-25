Lincoln
March 25, 2021 12.27 pm

The Lincolnite readers name new Burton Waters Marina boats

Meet Imp and Dambuster

The two day-hire boats have now been renamed as The Imp and The Dambuster after a competition launched by Burton Waters Marina and The Lincolnite.

Burton Waters Marina has launched three new experiences near Lincoln, including a self-drive day boat hire on one of two boats named by The Lincolnite readers.

The Lincolnite teamed up with Burton Waters Marina for a competition to win a day-hire of the firm’s new sailing experience.

The family business, which began life as Lincoln Marina in 1988 and was originally based alongside Brayford Pool, were looking to name their two day-hire boats with a Lincolnshire theme.

Enjoy a staycation in the half a million pound Sealine S450 Yacht.

There were over 300 comments with suggestions on The Lincolnite‘s competition, with business owners Adam and Pippa Cox picking the winners. Andrius Juskevicius and Gwyn Smith won a day hire in the boats they named – The Imp and The Dambuster.

The self-drive day boat hire allows people to travel further afield and is priced at £150. It is one of the three new experiences, which will be available to book as soon as government guidance allows.


Hire and drive the boat down the river in Lincoln and further afield for the day.

It includes space for up to six people, an onboard toilet and a roof that opens from the back to the front to provide lots of space for sightseeing down the river.

The team also has a selection of canoes for hire.

Another new experience is an overnight stay in the half a million pound Sealine S450 Yacht, with prices starting from £200 and varying depending on the time of year – book online here.

Relax and unwind with a staycation on the Sealine S450 Yacht.

The staycation double room on the yacht.

It has two bedrooms, and room to sleep up to five people. Guests can enjoy an inside and outside deck area with retractable roof.

For an extra special experience, Burton Waters Marina also offers upgrades including a personal chef, photographer, flowers, chauffeur service and more.

