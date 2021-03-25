The Lincolnite readers name new Burton Waters Marina boats
Meet Imp and Dambuster
Burton Waters Marina has launched three new experiences near Lincoln, including a self-drive day boat hire on one of two boats named by The Lincolnite readers.
The Lincolnite teamed up with Burton Waters Marina for a competition to win a day-hire of the firm’s new sailing experience.
The family business, which began life as Lincoln Marina in 1988 and was originally based alongside Brayford Pool, were looking to name their two day-hire boats with a Lincolnshire theme.
There were over 300 comments with suggestions on The Lincolnite‘s competition, with business owners Adam and Pippa Cox picking the winners. Andrius Juskevicius and Gwyn Smith won a day hire in the boats they named – The Imp and The Dambuster.
The self-drive day boat hire allows people to travel further afield and is priced at £150. It is one of the three new experiences, which will be available to book as soon as government guidance allows.
It includes space for up to six people, an onboard toilet and a roof that opens from the back to the front to provide lots of space for sightseeing down the river.
The team also has a selection of canoes for hire.
Another new experience is an overnight stay in the half a million pound Sealine S450 Yacht, with prices starting from £200 and varying depending on the time of year – book online here.
It has two bedrooms, and room to sleep up to five people. Guests can enjoy an inside and outside deck area with retractable roof.
For an extra special experience, Burton Waters Marina also offers upgrades including a personal chef, photographer, flowers, chauffeur service and more.