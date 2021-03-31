The Lincolnite tries: KFC Zinger Popcorn Chicken

Have you tried it yet?

The new KFC Zinger Popcorn Chicken is only available in seven cities across the UK, including the two restaurants in Lincoln, and The Lincolnite took it for a taste test.

The £4.99 sharing bucket is dubbed as 100% chicken, a fiery little twist on the popular KFC snack, and is available as a trial only for takeaway and delivery until Sunday, April 18.

You can order it from the Lincoln High Street and Nettleham Road branches, as well as from the restaurant in neighbouring Newark (Lincoln Road). The other selection locations for the trial are Barrow in Furness, Leigh, Hull, Widness and Warrington.

So how did the KFC Zinger Popcorn Chicken taste?

As promised on the label, they had a kick compared to their herby alternative.

They were soft, but a bit crunchy on the outside, and work well with a bit of side sauce, including gravy.

The Zinger Popcorn Chicken was also described as a tasty smaller version of the KFC hot wings, with a slightly stronger kick, but with a softer skin rather than the dry breadcrumbs they are usually covered in.