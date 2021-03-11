Tudor Hall near Lincoln where Henry VIII once stayed on sale for £1.4m
Available for the first time ever on the open market
A 10-bedroom Tudor Hall near Lincoln where Henry VIII is said to have stayed in 1541 is now up for sale with a guide price of £1.4 million.
North Carlton Hall, which is set in 15 acres including parkland and woodland, has royal history and is available for the first time ever on the open market.
The Grade I listed Tudor Hall in North Carlton has four reception rooms and three bathrooms, as well as a swimming pool, tennis court and outbuildings, some of which were previously stables.
The property is steeped in history and ‘Nortcarltone’ is listed in William the Conqueror’s Doomsday Book. From 1303 until the dissolution, the Manor belonged to Barlings Abbey.
In 1936, The King’s England (known as the modern Doomsday Book) describes the Hall saying: “Across a field by the church can be seen a charming Tudor Hall, with grey gabled walls and red roofs enhanced in autumn by the warm glow of creeper.
“Here, Henry VIII is said to have stayed in 1541 when on his way to Lincoln, and to have knighted his host, John Monson.”
The medieval property was moated, with two large parts of the moat still present. The Hall is also featured in Pevsner’s influential ‘Buildings of England’.
In addition, there are two further parcels of land of around 25 acres, which may be available by separate negotiation.
The Tudor Hall is being marketed by estate agents Mount & Minster. See the full listing here.