Adorable rescued seal pups released into the wild
Free to roam after rehab with the RSPCA
Eight seal pups that were rescued by the RSPCA have finally been released into the wild, after months of rehabilitation.
The seals were released from a site in Sutton Bridge near Wisbech on Thursday, March 4, after spending months in rehabilitation at the RSPCA’s East Winch Wildlife Centre.
Many of the pups were rescued from injury, dehydration and orphanage, and they were looked after by RSPCA staff until they were fit and ready to return.
They were all named after various foods, and it was the happiest day of Linguini, Fusili, Tagliatelle, Celeriac, Tiger Bread, Milk Roll, Pink Bean and Pumpernickel’s lives.
Celeriac and Pink bean have been captured on video as they are making their way back into the vild (see video above).
Alison Charles, centre manager at East Winch, said: “It was a great day for a release and all went swimmingly.
“It’s always lovely to watch them plunge into the water and then head off towards the sea. It really is a privilege to see.”
Staff at the centre are still caring for 31 pups, many of which are being fed every three hours.
The charity has warned of the importance of the public not touching or approaching seals, as they are wild animals with nasty bites.
Alison continued: “2020 was such an emotionally challenging year for everyone and one that will never be forgotten.
“But the need to look after and care for animals didn’t stop and we continued to rescue and rehabilitate animals during these difficult times.”
The East Winch Wildlife Centre has now set up a JustGiving page to try and raise money for feeding their rescued animals, you can donate by clicking the link here.