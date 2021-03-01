Twenty people fined after party in the woods
Woods rave, interrupted
Lincolnshire Police fined 20 people for COVID breaches after they were caught partying in the woods.
It happened just after 8pm on Saturday, February 27, when police were called to reports of gatherings in Kenwick Woods near Louth.
Officers dispersed the groups and 20 people were issued with fixed penalty notices.
Inspector Sarah Constantine said: “This was a blatant breach of COVID regulations.
“Eleven months on and back into a national lockdown, the rules are really clear and so it is frustrating that we still have a small number of completely defiant and irresponsible people who have no regard for the safety of themselves or others.
“While we are still following our 4 E model of engage, explain, encourage and only using enforcement as a last resort, officers are not getting into a debate or discussion with these people about what the rules are or whether they are necessary.
“We’re taking a common sense approach, applying discretion and judgement when engaging with the public. But common sense would dictate that any gatherings of this nature are not acceptable.”
Meanwhile, Lincolnshire Police also warned parents of teenagers that they face fines if they allow their children to gather in public places, as it happened across the county over the sunny weekend.