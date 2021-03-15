Woman suffered facial injuries in Lincoln assault
One arrest after assault by two women
Two women allegedly assaulted a woman in her 30s who was walking with her two teenage children in Lincoln.
The woman was walking along Tritton Road, and near Pentagon Car Sales, when a black Ford Fiesta pulled up on the roadside at 8.05pm on February 24.
Two women got out of the car and assaulted the victim, who went to hospital with facial injuries.
A 21-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the incident, who has since been released under investigation.
Investigations are ongoing and police launched an appeal on Monday, March 15 for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who has dashcam footage of the area.
Anyone with information should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident number 426 of February 24.