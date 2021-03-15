Lincoln man holds world record for fastest Capri Sun drinking

He’s looking at other records to break

A 20-year-old man from Lincoln achieved the feat of becoming a Guinness World Record holder after drinking a Capri Sun in 16.65 seconds during lockdown last summer.

Declan Evans, who lives in Lincoln and is a third-year Forensic Science student at De Montfort University in Leicester, was bored during lockdown in April last year and wanted to try a record not advertised as much, so he could increase his chances of getting a title.

He told The Lincolnite he quickly found thousands of records which Guinness set a benchmark for, but had not yet been attempted. The ‘fastest time to drink a Capri Sun’ was around 18 seconds.

Declan also owns several of the Guinness World Record books, which inspired him to have a go, as Capri Sun reminds him of his childhood, when he used to drink it a lot.

After a few attempts to try and master a technique, Declan tried to beat the benchmark time on August 27, 2020.

He said: “It is a stupid record to hold, but that is the fun of the Guinness World Records.

“I think it will definitely get beaten. I wouldn’t say it was that fast. It is a silly record anyone can try, but I am proud to have it and it is still a world record.

“Once I achieved it, it was quite rewarding and I want to try more records in the future.”

After his record attempt, Declan had to wait around 12 weeks for a response, as he said to get it done sooner would have cost £500.

He submitted his video evidence in August before receiving his certificate in October, which shows he is now a world record holder.

The record needed to be done abiding by a list of rules, including it being from an unmodified 200ml Capri Sun pouch.

Declan is not finished with his record attempts yet and dreams of having at least five world records to his name.

He is hoping to attempt other records once coronavirus restrictions are lifted this summer, including the quickest times to run a mile carrying someone on a stretcher, and also to swim the River Humber.

He is also interested in trying some gaming records on his Xbox, including on Fifa.

In his spare time, Declan enjoys swimming with his university team, playing tennis and gaming.