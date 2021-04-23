95% of Lincolnshire pupils back in school after Easter break

Latest figures show that altogether 95% of all pupils are back in school in Lincolnshire after the Easter break, with only seven schools reporting COVID infections since.

Data from Lincolnshire County Council shows 97% of primary pupils and 93% of secondary pupils are currently in school, compared to 95% of primary and a third of secondary students when they went back to school after lockdown on March 8.

It has also been revealed that 479,924 COVID-19 lateral flow tests associated with schools have been carried out since the start of March, with 752 positive cases found.

In the last seven days up to April 23, seven local schools have reported seven positive test results. Between April 12 and 18, 62,058 lateral flow tests were carried out via schools, of which 44 were positive.

Martin Smith, Assistant Director for Education at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Lockdown has undoubtedly had an impact on pupils’ learning and being back in school will help them get back on track. Being with their friends will also benefit their social development and mental health.

“Due to the expansion of testing to include other household members, these positive cases may not necessarily be the result of transmission within school.

“Schools continue to take measures to limit the potential spread of the virus and will inform parents of positive cases where necessary. However, in some cases, the person testing positive may have already been out of school, meaning there is no impact on other pupils or staff.”