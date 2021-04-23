Police seize car with fake drawn on number plate

More imps have started to appear in shop windows and outdoor spaces across Lincoln, ahead of this summer’s much-anticipated trail event.

The Lincoln Imp Trail will be on show across the city between July 3 until September 8 after being postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 31 Imps, as well as five roving community Imps, were designed by national and local artists.

Among the Imps you can already see out and about in the city are at Saul Fairholm, Imp Travel, St Marks Shopping Centre, Craft, Bells Tea Shop and the Lincoln Visitor Information Centre.

You can also see them all and vote for your favourite imp until Friday, April 30.

Steam Explorer, sponsored by Jacksons Workwear Rental Ltd, and Saul Fairholm Ltd’s Majestic Imp currently occupy first and second place respectively.

There are also five smaller roving community Imps, including Wind, which The Lincolnite adopted and he is the most travelled having been to Fantasy Island near Skegness, Grimsby and even on a boat on the Brayford in Lincoln.

The other community Imps are Rainbow, Fire, Sea and Lightning.

Trail organisers Lincoln BIG said: “A number of IMPs are out and about in the city – can you spot then? Sponsors are taking good care of them ready for the launch of the main trail on Saturday, July 3.

“There are many myths and legends about the Imps coming to Lincoln. The five roaming Imps are named after one particular poem.

“Can you spot them at Bells Tea Shop, the Visitor Information Centre, Imp Travel and the Lincolnite offices? These cheeky imps are heading to Skegness during May half-term!”