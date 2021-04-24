April 24, 2021 3.46 pm

Air ambulance attends A46 Lincoln bypass crash

Road closed near Damon’s roundabout
The air ambulance landing near the A46 on Saturday afternoon. | Photo: AR

Police and an air ambulance attended a crash on the A46 Lincoln bypass near the Damon’s/Doddington Road roundabout.

The road is closed between the Whisby and Doddington roundabouts after the crash which happened at around 3pm on Saturday afternoon.

It’s unclear at this stage what vehicles were involved.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area for now.

Spotted an error? Please notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.