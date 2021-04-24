Air ambulance attends A46 Lincoln bypass crash
Road closed near Damon’s roundabout
Police and an air ambulance attended a crash on the A46 Lincoln bypass near the Damon’s/Doddington Road roundabout.
The road is closed between the Whisby and Doddington roundabouts after the crash which happened at around 3pm on Saturday afternoon.
It’s unclear at this stage what vehicles were involved.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area for now.
G-LNAC HELIMED29 has landed (or has reached a low signal area)
{EGXWinfoGroup Robot} pic.twitter.com/UBEJvbBykq
— Lincs999Air (@Lincs999Air) April 24, 2021