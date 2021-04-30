Amazing buskers and singing window cleaner perform on Lincoln High Street
A musical weekend in Lincoln
Two buskers performed together for only the second time ever as they wowed Lincoln shoppers, along with a local singing window cleaner on Friday.
Brad Ryan, 23, from Sheffield and a Glasgow-born singer known as Adum, 21, have been in contact with each other for three years due to their love of music.
They met in person for the first time recently before singing together in Leicester on Wednesday. Their voices harmonised together on the streets of Lincoln on Friday, before a local window cleaner got involved.
Brad and Ryan sang several songs together including Someone You Loved by Lewis Capaldi and Stay by Rhianna.
Lincoln window cleaner Sam Wright had watched the two singers on Brad’s TikTok account, which has 500,000 followers, and decided to head down into the city centre to get involved.
The 22-year-old impressed passers by and those watching with his rendition of Safe Inside by James Arthur.