Another European day at Boston COVID-19 vaccination centre this weekend

More people from Eastern European communities are being invited to have a walk-in COVID-19 jab at Boston’s large vaccination centre.

The mass vaccination centre at the Princess Royal Sports Arena in Boston will be hosting another European day on Sunday, May 2, in an attempt to encourage more Eastern European people to get their coronavirus vaccine.

It follows two previous European days at the centre in April, and offers walk-in appointments of the AstraZeneca jab between 10am and 4pm.

Anyone who is Eastern European and aged 42 or over, is a carer, clinically vulnerable, or works in health and social care, is eligible to come for a vaccination.

Pre-booking will not be necessary, but anyone who does attend will need their NHS number, which can be found online.

Translators will be on hand to help communicate with people who don’t speak English, and a children’s area has been planned to keep kids away from the clinical area where vaccinations take place.

Lynda Stockwell, clinical and operational lead at the PRSA in Boston, said: “So far we have vaccinated well over 50,000 people over the age of 50, and are now giving second doses of the vaccination, as well as first doses to those people in the current cohort.

“As part of this we are really keen to make sure that as many people as possible from the Eastern European community have their vaccinations.

“We would welcome anybody who hasn’t had their first vaccination and is eligible to the walk-ins at PRSA, in particular people from the eastern European community, as we continue to make every effort to ensure everyone has their vaccination.”