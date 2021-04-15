Eastern Europeans offered walk-in COVID vaccinations in Boston

Translators will be on hand to help

Boston’s large COVID-19 vaccination centre will be hosting European days over the next two weekends to encourage more communities to have their first dose.

Held at the Princess Royal Sports Arena (PRSA) in Boston on Sunday, April 18 (10am-2pm) and Sunday, April 25 (10am-4pm), the days will offer a chance to be given a walk-in vaccine appointment without the need to book.

It has been brought in to encourage people from Eastern European communities to get their first jab of the AstraZeneca vaccine for coronavirus.

Anyone who is Eastern European and aged 45 or over, is a carer, is clinically vulnerable, or works in health and social care, is eligible to attend.

Whoever wishes to go the centre on these days will not need to pre-book, but will need their NHS number, which can be found online.

Translators will be on hand for people who struggle to speak English, and a children’s area will be set up in the main hall adjacent to where vaccinations are given.

This allows for parents to see their children whilst having their jabs, without risking children being in a clinical area.

Lynda Stockwell, Clinical and Operational Lead at PRSA, said: “So far we have vaccinated well over 50,000 people over the age of 50, and are now beginning to give second doses of the vaccination, as well as booking in people aged 45 and over.

“As part of this we are really keen to make sure that as many people as possible from the eastern European communities in Lincolnshire have their vaccinations.”