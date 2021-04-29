North East Lincolnshire
April 29, 2021 8.07 am

Boy, 12, struck by hit and run driver in Caistor

He has been left with potentially life changing injuries

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

A 12-year-old boy is in hospital with potentially life changing injuries after he was knocked down by a hit and run driver in Caistor.

Lincolnshire Police have issued an appeal for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage.

The boy is believed to have been struck by a vehicle while crossing Grimsby Road, at around 9.50pm on Wednesday evening (April 28).

The vehicle did not stop at the scene.

Eyewitnesses have reported seeing a dark-coloured car at the time, possibly a BMW, which drove up the hill and out of the town.

The boy was taken to hospital with potentially life-changing but not life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who saw the collision, has dashcam footage or any information which could help investigations is being asked to call 101, quoting Incident 423 of April 28.

