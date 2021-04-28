Historic bank converted into quirky three-bed home with hot tub cabin

One of Sleaford’s oldest properties, a converted bank dating back to the 19th century, is on the market for less than £250,000.

The property on Northgate, a prime central location in the market town of Sleaford, is a former Savings Bank that has been converted into a beautiful three-bedroom home.

It has been listed by Wisemove Estate Agents for £235,000, boasting three bedrooms, two bathrooms and private gardens.

The three bedrooms are divided between the main house and an annexe to the rear of the property, and that isn’t the only surprise.

In the private gardens behind the main house, there is an additional timber cabin that has been decked out with a hot tub, creating your very own private spa experience.

Parking can be arranged at a secure coded gate area, currently occupied by accountants close by, and it will cost £30 per month.

Let’s take a look inside: