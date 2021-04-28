Historic bank converted into quirky three-bed home with hot tub cabin

One of Sleaford’s oldest properties, a converted bank dating back to the 19th century, is on the market for less than £250,000.
The property on Northgate, a prime central location in the market town of Sleaford, is a former Savings Bank that has been converted into a beautiful three-bedroom home.
It has been listed by Wisemove Estate Agents for £235,000, boasting three bedrooms, two bathrooms and private gardens.
The three bedrooms are divided between the main house and an annexe to the rear of the property, and that isn’t the only surprise.
In the private gardens behind the main house, there is an additional timber cabin that has been decked out with a hot tub, creating your very own private spa experience.
Parking can be arranged at a secure coded gate area, currently occupied by accountants close by, and it will cost £30 per month.
Let’s take a look inside:
An open fireplace and wood laminate flooring in the lounge. | Photo: Wisemove Estate Agents
The dual aspect kitchen/diner has granite worktops and integrated appliances, as well as a wood burning stove. | Photo: Wisemove Estate Agents
The first of three bedrooms, complete with a stone mullion window. | Photo: Wisemove Estate Agents
Additional storage space on the window ledge of this traditional looking bedroom. | Photo: Wisemove Estate Agents
The family bathroom has an open cast iron bath with centre mixer taps, plus an aromatherapy steam pod power shower. | Photo: Wisemove Estate Agents
The third bedroom, which comes with an ensuite bathroom, can be found inside the stone and brick annexe of the property. | Photo: Wisemove Estate Agents
The private garden at the back of the property has a good sized patio area. | Photo: Wisemove Estate Agents
The cabin hosts an eight person hydrotherapy spa. | Photo: Wisemove Estate Agents
Last but certainly not least, the hot tub pictured here inside the cabin. | Photo: Wisemove Estate Agents
