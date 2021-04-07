COVID hospital admissions down 30%, with no deaths for third day in Greater Lincolnshire
Just 29 coronavirus patients in the region
There has been a 30% weekly drop in COVID inpatients at Greater Lincolnshire hospitals, as Wednesday marked the third day in a row this week with no coronavirus-related hospital deaths reported at any of the four health trusts.
United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (ULHT), Lincolnshire Community Health Service, Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust and Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust (NLaG) hospitals have seen no change in the number of coronavirus-related deaths on April 7, which currently stands at 1,300 since the pandemic started.
Hospital patient numbers have also dropped this week. At ULHT, there are currently 12 patients in hospital with coronavirus, down from 19 this time last week – a 36% drop.
In NLaG, 17 patients are currently in hospitals with coronavirus as of this morning, down from 23 last Wednesday – a fall of 26%.
Currently, 11 people are in hospital with the virus at Scunthorpe, five at Grimsby and one at Goole, with no patients in the intensive care units (ICU).
This is down from 15 at Scunthorpe and eight at Grimsby hospital last Wednesday, with one patient in ICU at Grimsby. Last week saw no hospital admissions with coronavirus in Goole.