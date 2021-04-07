Playa at the Pier: New rooftop bar coming to Skegness this summer

A man who targeted multiple ATMs across the country, including in Lincolnshire, and caused over £60,000 worth of damage is now back behind bars after being sentenced to 11 years in prison.

George Tunney, 24, targeted nine ATMs across Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire just a few months after being released from prison.

Tunney was charged with conspiracy to cause explosions, conspiracy to burgle, theft and handling stolen goods after the offences committed in January and March 2020. They were all caught on CCTV and showed him using stolen vehicles.

He pleaded guilty to all charges and, in addition to his jail sentence, he was banned from driving for eight years.

Tunney began the offences in January 2020, firstly targeting three ATMs on January 6. This included at Cantley Post Office near Doncaster, Barclays Bank at Lakeside, Doncaster and Barclays Bank in Hessle near Hull.

The next day on January 7, he attempted again at the Co-op on Dysart Road in Grantham and the Post Office in Mansfield.

Tunney was unsuccessful in accessing any cash, but caused several thousands of pounds worth of damage to the business owners.

He then targeted Spaceways Service Station in Nether Poppleton in North Yorkshire. He again caused thousands of pounds worth of damage and this time stole over £57,000 in cash from the ATM.

In a second spate of attempted thefts in March, Tunney targeted The Post Office in Shepshed, Leicestershire, the Jet garage in Adwick near Doncaster and an ATM at the Co-op in Starbeck near Harrogate. One of these attempts saw Tunney steal over £35,000 in cash.

A few days later at around 2am on March 10, North Yorkshire Police officers spotted one of the stolen vehicles near York.

The vehicle took off at speed as officers followed it with the pursuit continuing for some distance. The vehicle then drove the wrong way round a roundabout before travelling along the wrong side of the A64 dual carriageway.

Shortly afterwards it was seen to crash into the car park barriers at the McArthur Glen York Designer Outlet.

Officers began searching the area before the NPAS helicopter spotted a heat source close to the River Ouse. Officers then located the suspects hiding in a tree trunk and they were subsequently arrested.

In November last year, a Norfolk man and a teenager from Doncaster were charged with conspiracy to cause explosions, conspiracy to commit burglaries and aggravated vehicle taking for their part in the March spate of attacks with Tunney.

Fran Naughton, North Yorkshire Police Detective Superintendent, said: “The sentence given to Tunney is a clear demonstration that this type of crime will not be tolerated. Not only did Tunney and his associates endanger many lives through the dangerous use of explosives, some of which were deployed at fuel forecourts, they caused well in excess of £60,000 damage to a number of businesses.

“These businesses provide essential local services to their communities and many were out of use for extended periods of time whilst repairs were made.

“This has been an extensive investigation, supported through SaferCash and the companies affected by these crimes with many lines of enquiry progressed to ensure these offenders face the consequences of their actions. I would like to thank everyone who played a role in securing a successful outcome for this case.”