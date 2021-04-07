Playa at the Pier: New rooftop bar coming to Skegness this summer
One of three new attractions coming this year
The new owners of Skegness Pier are planning for a big summer and announced plans for a pop-up rooftop bar venue.
The Playa at the Pier pop-up venue will be the first new build resort of its kind in Skegness, and will be located on the pier deck.
Promoted as “the ultimate summer experience”, there will be live music, costume acts and even pool pods with live saxophone players to create an atmosphere while enjoying a drink on the coast.
It is just one of three new attractions coming to the pier this year, after it was bought out by Fantasy Island owners Mellors Group for a fee in excess of £3 million.
The other two attractions are yet to be announced and further details will be revealed soon, but Mellors Group are excited by the prospect of Playa at the Pier, though an opening date for the venue is still unknown.
Paige Harris, Head of Marketing at Mellors Group said: “After such a difficult year for the travel and tourism industry, we’re really excited to announce that building has commenced on the new pop-up experience, Playa at the Pier.
“This new family experience is the perfect place for parents to relax and unwind by the pool whilst the kids play in the many entertainment areas.
“There’s so much coming to the pier in 2021 and we’re thrilled to welcome back families, old and new to Skegness Pier for the ultimate British staycation.”
The excitement surrounding the opening of this bar is echoed by National Express reporting a surge in bookings to Skegness for a summer break this year, as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic may halt plans for foreign holidays.