Dobbies acquires Johnsons Garden Centre in Boston

Dobbies, the UK’s leading garden centre retailer, has taken over Johnsons Garden Centre in Boston.

Johnsons Garden Centre will close to the public from Monday, April 19 and will re-open again on Friday, April 30.

All 83 employees will be retained and there are likely to be expansion plans with more staff recruited, according to BBC Radio Lincolnshire.

Dobbies was established in 1865 and this latest acquisition takes their total number of stores to 71.

David Isaac, Managing Director of Johnsons Garden Centre, said: “I am delighted that Dobbies Garden Centres will be taking over Johnsons, bringing with them a wealth of experience in garden centre retailing.

“They will undoubtedly take the business to the next level. I wish everyone prosperity and happiness as the new owners make their mark and continue to nurture garden centre retailing in the area.”

Graeme Jenkins, CEO of Dobbies, said: “We are delighted to welcome the team at Boston to Dobbies and over the coming weeks we will be investing in the store to bring it in line with our format.

“This acquisition comes shortly after the opening of our second little dobbies store in Bristol and we look forward to announcing more new stores in the near future.”

Andrew Bracey, Chairman of Dobbies, added: “We are very pleased to acquire Johnsons, it reflects our continuing ambition to grow Dobbies having more than doubled the business since we acquired it in 2016.”