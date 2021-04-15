Second tragic death on Lincolnshire roads within hours

Extremely sad news of another death on Lincolnshire’s roads

A 34-year-old man has died after a crash involving two motorcycles near Gainsborough.

The collision happened at around 4.30pm on Wednesday, April 14, on Kirton Road, Blyton near to Blyton Park Driving Centre.

The man who lost his life in the collision was riding a silver Wuyang motorcycle.

The second motorcycle was a blue Suzuki being ridden by a man in his 30s, who was taken to hospital with suspected serious injuries.

The road was closed at the time of the collision and reopened at 3.15 am on Thursday, April 15.

Lincolnshire Police said in a statement: “Our officers completed a thorough investigation of the scene and their inquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of the collision.

“We have spoken to some witnesses already and are appealing for anyone else who saw the collision or either motorcycle travelling prior to the collision and for anyone who has dashcam footage of the motorcycles or the collision to contact us.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting incident 308 of April 14.

The incident marked the second fatality on a road in the county within just a few hours.

Just after midday, a cyclist fell from their bike in Branston village near Lincoln. The male rider was pronounced dead at the scene.