Crash closes Doddington Road
The road is closed
Latest update at 10.30am on Tuesday, April 20: Drivers were advised to avoid Doddington Road in Lincoln after a collision on Tuesday morning.
The crash happened just before the level crossing at around 7.40am and involved a red Ford Focus and a blue Audi Q5.
Lincolnshire Police told reporters no one had been injured.
Traffic was backed up on the B1190 in both directions.
A section of the road was closed between the B1003 Tritton Road and Whisby Road.
Local bus services were affected.
#Lincoln. Due to a road closure on Doddington Road, the Services 6 & 9 shall be operating via De Wint, Newark Road, Station Road and Whisby Road to resume normal route.
— Stagecoach East Midlands (@StagecoachEMid) April 19, 2021
