April 20, 2021 8.07 am

Crash closes Doddington Road

The road is closed
Avoid the area if you can. | Photo: Google

Latest update at 10.30am on Tuesday, April 20: Drivers were advised to avoid Doddington Road in Lincoln after a collision on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just before the level crossing at around 7.40am and involved a red Ford Focus and a blue Audi Q5.

Lincolnshire Police told reporters no one had been injured.

Traffic was backed up on the B1190 in both directions.

A section of the road was closed between the B1003 Tritton Road and Whisby Road.

Local bus services were affected.

 

