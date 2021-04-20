Flames engulf Lincoln machinery warehouse
The fire caused severe damage
A Lincoln business is waking to severe damage at its industrial rentals warehouse after an electrical fault sparked a fire.
Fire crews from Lincoln South, Lincoln North and Waddington rushed to battle the blaze at Sunbelt Rentals on George Street just after 7pm on Monday, April 19.
Once extinguished, inspectors said it was apparent there had been damage to eight mobile traffic lights units and plant machinery, as well as severe smoke damage to 100% of the building.
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue added: “Thermal imaging cameras, one positive pressure fan and four breathing apparatus were also used to ventilate the building.
“Cause is thought to be an electrical fault within plan machinery or charging units.”
People in the area saw plumes of black smoke fill the air. Bystanders were told to keep a distance from the unit as firefighters worked to make the building, and equipment including gas canisters, safe.