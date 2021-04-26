Expensive watches taken in Lincoln jewellers burglary
Hole in the shutters and glass across the floor
A number of high value watches were stolen from a Lincoln jewellers in the early hours of Monday morning.
A big hole can be seen in the shutters at Ernest Jones on Lincoln High Street, where glass is shattered across the floor inside.
The burglary was reported to police at 2.29am on Monday, April 26 and a cordon was put in place.
Police and a Crime Scene Investigation officer also attended the scene, but no arrests have been made at this stage.
It is not yet known how long the shop will be closed for.
Anyone with information to assist police’s ongoing investigation should contact 101 quoting incident number 19 of April 26.
Ernest Jones’ press office were contacted for a response as nobody on site was able to provide any comment.