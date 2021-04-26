Victim named as woman charged with Grimsby murder
Two stabbings in one day, one fatal
A 27-year-old woman has been charged with murdering the person she lived with, as a 32-year-old man died with stab wounds outside a pub in Grimsby on Saturday.
Shortly before 8.15pm on April 24, Adam Krozolinowski was found outside the Freeman Arms on Freeman/Duncombe Street with stab wounds, before being taken to hospital.
Sadly, Adam’s injuries were fatal and he died hours after the incident at the pub close to where he and Anna shared a house.
Anna Krozolinowski, 27, of Duncombe Road, has been charged with murder and will appear before Grimsby Magistrates Court on Monday.
Detective Chief Inspector Pete Thorp of Humberside Police said: “Our thoughts at this time remain with Adam’s family and loved ones, and we are supporting them with specialist officers and they have asked for privacy at this time.
“This is an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to members of the public.
“Our neighbourhood teams will continue to support and speak to local residents. Please come and speak to those officers if you have any concerns.”
Second stabbing in the area ‘attempted murder’
This incident came just hours after a 36-year-old man was found with serious, life-threatening wounds to his head on Rutland Street on Saturday.
Two 39-year-old men are in custody and have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, and the victim remains in a critical condition in hospital.
The victim or the suspects have not been named at this stage.