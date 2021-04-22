Lincoln
April 22, 2021 4.06 pm

Firefighters tackle garage fire near Metheringham Airfield

Residents nearby should keep doors and windows closed
The fire involves a single storey garage containing three vehicles. | Photo: Ellis Karran for The Lincolnite

Five crews tackled a blaze at a garage near Metheringham Airfield on Thursday afternoon.

There was a big plume of smoke from the area near the Metheringham Airfield Visitor Centre at Martin Moor.

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue said the fire involves a single storey garage containing three vehicles.

Five fire crews attended the scene. | Photo: Ellis Karran for The Lincolnite

Police at the scene after a fire broke out near Metheringham Airfield Visitor Centre. | Photo: BBC Radio Lincolnshire

Crews from Metheringham, Sleaford, Woodhall Spa and Lincoln South were sent to the scene shortly after 2pm.

Residents nearby are advised to keep doors and windows closed.

Lincolnshire Police said: “We were alerted at 2.35pm to a fire at a property at Martin Moor. There were no injuries.”

Spotted an error? Please notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.