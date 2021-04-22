Firefighters tackle garage fire near Metheringham Airfield
Residents nearby should keep doors and windows closed
Five crews tackled a blaze at a garage near Metheringham Airfield on Thursday afternoon.
There was a big plume of smoke from the area near the Metheringham Airfield Visitor Centre at Martin Moor.
Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue said the fire involves a single storey garage containing three vehicles.
Crews from Metheringham, Sleaford, Woodhall Spa and Lincoln South were sent to the scene shortly after 2pm.
Residents nearby are advised to keep doors and windows closed.
Lincolnshire Police said: “We were alerted at 2.35pm to a fire at a property at Martin Moor. There were no injuries.”
14:17 We currently have 5 appliances from @MetheringhamFRS @sleafordfire @WoodhallSpaFire @LincolnSFire dealing with a fire near Metheringham Airfield, Martin Moor. Residents nearby are advised to keep doors and windows closed.
— Lincs Fire & Rescue (@LincsFireRescue) April 22, 2021
There’s a big plume of smoke from the area near the Metheringham Airfield Visitor Centre.
We’ll have more on this breaking news as we get it. Listen live here: https://t.co/2yBK97PGgz pic.twitter.com/6bMpb3x3si
— BBC Radio Lincolnshire (@BBCRadioLincs) April 22, 2021