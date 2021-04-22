Grimsby
April 22, 2021 3.15 pm

CCTV appeal after violent Grimsby shop robbery

They grabbed the shop worker and threatened her with weapons
The shopkeeper is seen resisting while the robbers grab her. | Photo: Humberside Police

Police are looking to find three men who were caught on CCTV robbing a convenience store in Grimsby.

At around 8.30pm on Wednesday, three men were seen heading towards the shop on Brereton Avenue, before entering and stealing various items.

Two of the men are reported to have threatened the shop worker with weapons before they stole from the store, and police are appealing to the public to help identify the suspects.

Police would like to speak to these three men about the incident. | Photo: Humberside Police

In the CCTV images, one of the men is seen to be grabbing the shop worker while another shouts and threatens them.

The shop worker was thankfully not injured, but was shaken by the incident.

The men told the shop worker they had weapons. | Photo: Humberside Police

Detective Inspector Kerry Bull at Humberside Police said: “The local policing team are in the area to provide reassurance and conduct further enquiries, and we would appeal for anyone who may be able to assist our investigation to get in touch or speak to these officers.”

Anyone who recognises the men or can help with the investigation is being asked to call 101 and quote incident 16/42933/21.

If you wish to stay anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Spotted an error? Please notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.