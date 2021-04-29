Foreverland’s Neon Jungle coming to Lincoln this autumn
CO2 Jets, Sparks & Confetti Explosions
Giant hanging inflatables, C02 jets, sparks, confetti explosions, interactive walkabout characters and more will be among the features when club night Foreverland brings its ‘Neon Jungle’ theme to Lincoln in October.
There will also be trippy neon themed decorations and psychedelic dip painting at the event at the Engine Shed on Saturday, October 2, 2021. It will run from 9pm to 3am after comedian Tez Ilyas finishes his ‘The Vicked Tour’ show at the venue the same evening.
Weiss, Ensor, AmyElle, Varski, Lewis Tala and Jayli will be performing at Foreverland’s Neon Jungle, with tickets priced at £15. Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 30 – register now to book tickets here.
Shows are hosted by Tyrone (MC) and Faros Rai will be working as a presenter. House and bass-heavy tech define the soundtracks for Foreverland, but with plenty of nuances along the way.
Connor Scanlan, Foreverland director, said: “We’re putting a focus on the whole sensory experience, adding themed smells to the venues to differentiate Foreverland shows from all other experiences revelers might have had.
“We’re incorporating a lot more technology into the stage builds and SFX, using holographic projections, water pumps and moving levers to add motion to parts of the decor build.”