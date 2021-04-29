Replay: The Lincolnshire PCC debate 2021
With the 2021 Police and Crime Commissioner candidates for Lincolnshire
The Lincolnite has teamed up with BBC Radio Lincolnshire to organise the Lincolnshire PCC debate on Thursday, April 29, from 6pm, ahead of the Police and Crime Commissioner elections on May 6.
The event is streamed live on The Lincolnite and BBC Radio Lincolnshire’s Facebook pages, as well as on The Lincolnite’s website above.
The candidates for the PCC elections are: incumbent Marc Jones (Conservative), the second elected PCC of Lincolnshire in May 2016, City of Lincoln councillor Rosanne Kirk (Labour) and Chair of the Lincolnshire Police Independent Advisory Group (IAG), David Williams (Lincolnshire Independents), Ross Pepper (Liberal Democrats) and Peter Escreet (Reform Party).
