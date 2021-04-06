Four arrested after woman seriously injured in Spalding

She was seriously injured and taken to hospital

Four people have been arrested after a woman was found with serious injuries at a property in Spalding.

Officers were called to a property on Cradge Bank just after 11am on Monday, April 5, where a 39-year-old woman was found injured and taken to hospital.

Lincolnshire Police are trying to establish what caused her injuries and arrested three men and one woman, aged 50, 51, 55, and 48 respectively.

All four remain in police custody for questioning.

Officers are expected to remain at the scene for the next few days.

Detective Inspector Paul Coleman, who is leading the investigation, said: “We’re working hard to try and establish exactly what caused the injuries to this woman.

“We are exploring a number of options and making sure we keep an open mind.

“If anyone has information which might assist our enquires please make contact with us. We still have officers at the scene and they’re expected to remain there for the next few days.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident 128 of 05/04/2021.

Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.