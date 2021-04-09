Group of youths threatened in Grantham

Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died aged 99, and Lincolnshire has paid its respects.

The Duke of Edinburgh passed away peacefully at Windsor Castle on the morning of Friday, April 9.

He was the longest-serving royal consort in British history, and spent over seven decades of marriage with Queen Elizabeth II.

In tribute of His Royal Highness’ death, Humberside Police will fly their union flag at half mast throughout Friday.

Lincolnshire Police’s chief constable Chris Haward said: “As servants of the Crown it has been an honour to serve HRH Prince Philip as he stood alongside HM the Queen for all of these years.

“We send our thoughts and condolences from the Lincolnshire Police family to the Royal Family, and to all those who were close to the Duke and who will mourn his death.”

Council leaders across Lincolnshire took to Twitter to share their tributes and mourn Prince Philip, with Craig Leyland, leader of East Lindsey District Council, passing on his “deepest respects”.

Kelham Cooke, leader of South Kesteven District Council, tweeted to say: “After a lifetime of service to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth his loss will be deeply felt. May he rest in peace.”

Leader of South Holland District Council Gary Porter has also said their flag will fly at half mast, and passed his thoughts onto Her Majesty the Queen and the rest of Prince Philip’s family.

Lincolnshire Police & Crime Commissioner Marc Jones called the news “very sad indeed”, while detective chief superintendent Andy Cox honoured the prince’s dedication to public service.

Very sad news… A life dedicated to public service. In particular so many young people have benefited from the Duke of Edinburgh scheme developing enhanced life skills and experience. RIP Prince Philip. https://t.co/NtrCHcIlbZ — Andy Cox (@AndyCoxDCS) April 9, 2021

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust also honoured him, saying they were “saddened” to hear of Philip’s death.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also released a statement in response to his death, in which he called His Royal Highness “the man who inspired countless young people”.

On the death of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/rZlbY1matF — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 9, 2021

The Press Association posted a video highlighting some of the key moments in Prince Philip’s life.