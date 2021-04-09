Group of youths threatened in Grantham
Police investigating the public disorder incident
A group of youths were allegedly threatened during a public disorder incident in Grantham.
The incident happened in the area of Springfield Road/Stamford Street in the Lincolnshire town at around 4.30pm on Saturday, March 20. The youths were verbally threatened with violence, but there was no assault or injury, police said.
Lincolnshire Police launched an appeal on Friday, April 9 with a photo of a man they are seeking help to identify. The force would like to speak with him in connection with the incident.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident number 313 of March 20.
Alternatively, it can be reported to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.