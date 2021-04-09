Man cleans up Lincolnshire police CCTV images with five minute Photoshop edit

He hopes it will help clear up who it is

A man from Lincolnshire has offered his help in solving a theft case in Horncastle by clearing up CCTV images supplied by police.

At around 5am on April 1, two men in Horncastle broke into a shed on Southwell Lane and stole an impact gun worth over £1,000.

Soon after, the men also stole a Dell Latitude 5590 laptop from a parked car on Bells Yard, and police launched an appeal to identify them.

Lincolnshire Police released CCTV images of the men, but had to apologise due to the lack of camera quality.

The images were very blurry, but have now been brushed up and edited by Marc Reynolds, who highlighted the faces to make them clearer and sent the pictures to The Lincolnite.

In Marc’s pictures you can see a very prominent chin and jawline, which should help to identify the men.

He said it only took him five minutes on Adobe Photoshop, and hopes it will assist police to solve the investigation.

If you recognise them, contact officers by calling 101 and quoting incident 104 of 01/04/2021.

Alternatively, you can email [email protected] and use the same incident number in the subject box.