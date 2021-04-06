Heron caught on camera trying to steal fish from Lincoln garden pond

A Lincoln woman was surprised seeing a heron trying to steal one of the 13 precious fish from her pond in Lincoln.

Amanda Connor, who lives not far from Lincoln County Hospital on Tower Crescent, was in her kitchen on Saturday, April 3 when she heard a big bang.

She told The Lincolnite that she thought someone was in her garden, and after spotting the heron she turned her CCTV camera towards the pond.

Amanda then heard more noise, and when she checked the camera via her iPad, she saw the heron trying to steal one of her 13 fish. She owns five Shubunkins, five goldfish and three carp.

The heron tried to pick up one of the carps and Amanda said she had never seen anything like this happen before.

Due to the netting around the pond it couldn’t quite pick it up successfully, but the fish sadly died.

Amanda said: “I was panicky at the time as I had never seen a bird that big trying to do this at my pond before.

“I got someone to come round and put some wire around the pond and to raise the net up higher to prevent this happening again.”