Conservatives seek new Humberside PCC candidate after fraud allegations over previous runner

The Conservatives are looking for a new candidate for the Humberside Police Crime Commissioner role ahead of the May 6 elections as allegations of electoral fraud surfaced over their previous runner from the incumbent candidate.

Humberside Police has confirmed it has passed allegations of electoral fraud against former Conservative PCC candidate Craig Ulliott to another unspecified force for independent review.

Mr Ulliott stepped down last week after almost a year of campaigning, citing personal reasons.

However, in a statement on Tuesday, Labour’s incumbent PCC Keith Hunter, who is seeking re-election, claims he has handed a file to Humberside Police that “sets out a case pointing to a criminal fraud having been perpetrated against the public of the Humber area.”

In the public statement Mr Hunter alleges that Mr Ulliott did not fully disclose the extent of his previous career experience.

“When I’ve looked at everything he said during the election campaign about himself and other things, my view was that there is sufficient [evidence] there for criminal fraud, and that’s what I’ve pulled together and presented to the police,” said Mr Hunter.

The Labour candidate also asked for the Conservative party itself to be investigated to find out if anyone else knew about the allegations.

A spokesman for Humberside Police said: “Humberside Police have today received a file from the Humberside Police & Crime Commissioner concerning allegations of electoral fraud.

“We have referred this matter to an independent police force for review and we will not be providing any further comment at this stage.”

In a statement last week, a Conservative Party spokesman said: “Craig Ulliott has stepped down as the Conservative candidate for the Humberside Police and Crime Commissioner election for personal reasons.

“We thank him for his hard work in the role and a new candidate will be announced in due course.”

Several attempts have been made to contact Mr Ulliott and the Conservative Party for further comments in relation to the latest developments.

Mr Ulliott has also previously resigned as Mayor of Barton in 2017 and his past position as a town councillor for unknown reasons.

Meanwhile, his Twitter campaign account and website have both been deactivated.