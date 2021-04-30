IMPenetrable: Join in the competition at Lincoln’s Waterside Shopping Centre

A fun competition with one of the Imps from the Lincoln Imp Trail is being launched at Waterside Shopping Centre in Lincoln on Saturday.

IMPenetrable, which is sponsored by Lincs Archiving, will be at the shopping centre until June 6, 2021.

The artist, Mik Richardson, has painted several Mickey Mouse characters into the design. See how many you can spot and pick up an entry form from the shopping centre before putting it into the red postbox next to Impenetrable.

Entries will be put into a prize draw to win a goodie bag.

Dean Cross, General Manager at the Waterside Shopping Centre, said: “We are delighted to be supporting this great initiative, leading up to the event of the summer in Lincoln – ‘The Imp Trail!’.”

Sarah Loftus Chief Executive at Lincoln BIG, said: “The trail will launch this summer across the city centre as it will take place outdoors so social distancing can still be respected.

“This does means everyone will get the chance to see the individually hand-painted sculptures outside when exercising or having some retail therapy and put a smile on people’s faces.

“This project has the ability to unite the city during this really challenging time, it will bring something positive to both residents, workers and businesses this year and raise funds for our charity partner, St Barnabas.”

The Lincoln Imp Trail will launch on Saturday, July 3 and run until Wednesday, September 8 after being postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Thirty vibrant Imps will be displayed through the city, with one being in Skegness.

The Imps were designed by national and local artists, who were successful following a competition and selection process by the sponsors.

Among the Imps you can already see out and about in the city are at Saul Fairholm, St Marks Shopping Centre, Craft, Bells Tea Shop and the Lincoln Visitor Information Centre.

There are also five smaller roving community Imps, including Wind, which The Lincolnite adopted and he is the most travelled, having been to Fantasy Island near Skegness, Grimsby and even on a boat on the Brayford in Lincoln. The other community Imps are Rainbow, Fire, Sea and Lightning.

After the main trail, the Imps will come together to form a guard of honour at Lincoln Castle. They will then move to Lincoln Cathedral for Lincolnshire Day on October 1 for the Auction to raise funds for the trail’s charity partner St Barnabas.