Lincoln bookies to be converted into taxi hire office
Planning permission has been approved
A bookmakers in Lincoln will be converted into a new taxi booking office for a local firm after plans were approved by City of Lincoln Council.
Direct Cars (Lincoln) Ltd submitted a change of use application for the unit formerly occupied by Megabet on St Mary’s Street in Lincoln, which is currently empty.
Direct Cars currently has a booking office on Silver Street, as well as a garage headquarters on Dixon Street offering services including repairs.
Planning permission for the new office on St Mary’s Street was granted by the city council on April 21 this year.
Back in 2017, Discount Cabs on Monsoon Street was bought by Direct Cars as part of an ongoing expansion at the time.