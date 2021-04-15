Lincolnshire teen among youngest to receive both doses of COVID-19 vaccine

A 16-year-old girl from Bourne who works in a local care home has become one of the youngest people in the country to receive both doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

Ellie Goldsmith, who works at Yew Tree Residential in Dowsby, Bourne, has had both doses of the Pfizer vaccine, most recently in Grantham on Friday, April 9.

Due to her part-time job at the care home, where she tidies rooms, makes tea and plays dominoes with the residents, she was eligible for the vaccination.

Ellie also helps look after her grandma Tess, who lives with the family and is vulnerable due to a health condition – COPD.

The teenager, who is studying for her GCSEs, told BBC Look North: “I just get to feel safer around everyone. I don’t have to worry about going into school, picking it up, and bringing it back home, because my nan has got COPD and if she gets it she dies, so being protected just makes me feel a lot safer.”

Ellie’s mum Emma, who also works at the care home said: “I’m so proud of her. She’s been mature throughout the whole pandemic even with remote learning and doing her GCSEs she has powered through it.

“She’s taken on a huge responsibility and she knows how important it is to be vaccinated to protect her nan.”