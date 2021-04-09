Local Elections 2021: The City of Lincoln Council candidates

Almost 50 candidates in 11 wards are standing in the City of Lincoln elections next month.

Voters will go to the polls on Thursday, May 6 to choose who they want to represent them in at the city council for the next four years.

Labour has overall control of the council with 24 seats, while the Conservatives have nine and needing to gain 16 seats for a majority.

People have until April 19 to register to vote to take part in the election.

Below is a list of candidates for each ward in full. Councillors defending their position are highlighted in bold. One councillor per ward will be elected this year.

Abbey

Hansard, Roger (Conservative)

Moore, Val (Labour)

Penman, Donald (Reform UK)

Smalley, Clare (Liberal Democrat)

Yates, Kenneth (Green)

Birchwood

Chapman, Stephen (Liberal Democrat)

Gowen, Paul (Labour and Co-operative Party)

Radford, John (Green)

Strengiel, Eddie (Conservative)

Boultham

Carvalho, Daniel (Conservative)

Parker, Charles (Liberal Democrat)

Tooke, Simon (Green Party)

Watt, Calum (Labour and Co-operative)

Carholme

Choi, Jack (Conservative)

Craven, Oliver (Liberal Democrat)

Preston, Lucinda (Labour and Co-operative)

Readings, Aston (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition)

Shaw, Charles (Liberal Party)

Watson, Nicola (Green)

Castle

Haigh, Norman (Green)

Nannestad, Donald (Labour)

Storer, Rachel (Conservative)

Turner, Aidan (Liberal Democrat)

Glebe

Beardmore, Jacob (Conservative)

McKenna, Fiona (Green)

Metcalfe, Ric (Labour)

Hartsholme

Charters, James (Liberal Democrat)

Clarkson, David (Conservative)

Ellis, Adelle (Labour)

Parr, Matt (Green)

Minster

Dale, Richard (Liberal Democrat)

Storer, Mark (Conservative)

Wells, Joshua (Labour)

Wilkinson, Valerie (Green)

Moorland

Atkinson, Ben (Liberal Democrat)

Ellis, Geoff (Labour)

Fido, Matthew (Conservative)

Padley, Christopher (Green)

Park

Burke, Chris (Labour and Co-operative)

Chapman, Natasha (Liberal Democrat)

Horscroft, Sally (Green)

Parker, Nick (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition)

Sperrin, Liam (Conservative)

Witham

Guthrie, Deborah (Reform UK)

Hutchins, Joshua (Labour)

Mara, Bill (Conservative)

Parr, Amanda (Green)

Uldall, Sarah (Liberal Democrat)