Local Elections 2021: The North East Lincolnshire Council candidates

There are 61 candidates contesting 14 ward seats in the North East Lincolnshire Council elections next month.

Voters will go to the polls on Thursday, May 6 to choose who they want to represent them in at the unitary authority covering Grimsby and Cleethorpes for the next four years.

Conservatives took overall control of the council in 2019 after gaining five sears to a total of 23. The party wrestled control from a Labour/Liberal Democrat alliance, with the former party now holding 14 seats and the latter now having four.

However, it’s entirely possible the red wall in the unitary authority could be rebuilt with just a few reclaimed chairs in the council hall.

People have until April 19 to register to vote to take part in the election.

Below is a list of candidates for each ward in full. Councillors defending their position are highlighted in bold.

Croft Baker (One seat)

Best, Julian (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition)

Horobin, Roy (Liberal Democrat)

Parkinson, Jill (Freedom Alliance. No Lockdowns. No Curfews)

Reynolds, Graham (Conservative)

Wheatley, Kathryn (Labour)

East Marsh (Two seats)

Aisthorpe, Nicola (Liberal Democrat)

Coulbeck, Lee (Independent)

Dasein, Billy (Independent)

Hogan, Catherine (Conservative)

Quibell, Karl (Labour)

Rudd, Kay (Liberal Democrat)

Freshney (One seat)

Barber, Cliff (Labour)

Brasted, Tanya (Conservative)

Clifford, Daryl (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition)

Shaw, Timothy (Freedom Alliance. No Lockdowns. No Curfews)

Haverstoe (One seat)

Parkinson, Bill (Conservative)

Rodwell, Ian (Labour)

Teakle, Katie (Liberal Democrat)

Tuplin, Phil (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition)

Heneage (One seat)

Bolton, David (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition)

Clough, Emma (Labour)

Driver, Adam (Liberal Democrat)

Francis, Trevor (Freedom Alliance. No Lockdowns. No Curfews)

Smith, Mark (Conservative)

Humberston and New Waltham (One seat)

Dawkins, Hayden (Conservative)

Jolly, Warren (Freedom Alliance. No Lockdowns. No Curfews)

Mitchell, Dave (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition)

Townsend, Ian (Labour)

Immingham (One seat)

Astbury, Georgia (Conservative)

Barton, Dave (Independent)

Newton, Nathan (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition)

Turner, Dan (Independent)

Watson, David (Labour)

Park (One seat)

Blake, Anthony (United Kingdom Independence Party)

De Freitas, David (Liberal Democrat)

Greenfield, Angela (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition)

Lobley, Neil (Freedom Alliance. No Lockdowns. No Curfews)

Shutt, Kevin (Labour)

Westcott, Daniel (Conservative)

Scartho (Two seats)

Augusta, Robson (Labour)

Croft, Charlotte (Conservative)

Pow, Val (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition)

Shepherd, Ron (Conservative)

Slattery, Jim (Independent)

Stockton, John (United Kingdom Independence Party)

Woods, Natalie (Freedom Alliance. No Lockdowns. No Curfews)

South (One seat)

Batson, Paul (Conservative)

Bramley, Jane (United Kingdom Independence Party)

Emmerson, Loyd (Independent)

Mill, Sheldon (Labour)

O’Flynn, Val (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition)

Sidney Sussex (One seat)

Bonner, Les (Liberal Democrat)

Gee, Mark (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition)

Robinson, Brian (Conservative)

Rogers, Gaynor (Labour)

Smith, Angela (Freedom Alliance. No Lockdowns. No Curfews)

Yarborough (One seat)

Barlow, Kieran (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition)

Kaczmarek, Edward (Labour)

Mellors, Tim (Social Democratic Party)

Sandford, Martyn (Conservative)

Stephen, Liam (Liberal Democrat)